HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Homestead.

The incident occurred at the Phoenix Apartments, located in the 1500 block of NE 8th St, on May 31.

According to police, the girl was taking out the trash when she saw a man exposing himself as he exited his vehicle.

When the suspect attempted to grab the girl, she managed to escape and hide in a playground area.

He then fled in an older model, cream or beige 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, and was last seen driving westbound on NE 8th St.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, short hair, between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5’9″ to 5’10” and weighing 150-175 pounds.

If you have any information on this crime, call Homestead Police.

