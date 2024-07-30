HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man.

Officials said Lazaro Oliver was last seen in the Homestead area after he reported finishing an interview and subsequently sent a photo of an apparent wound,

indicating that he needed help.

He is known to drive along Krome Avenue and may have been driving toward the Kendall-area.

Officials said Oliver suffers from Autism and Bipolar Depression and may be in urgent need of services.

He is six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He drives a 2012 Black mini cooper with a Florida tag 67EHSE.

Anyone with information on Lazaro Oliver’s whereabouts can contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535

