HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have received several leads in the case of a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Homestead.

The incident occurred May 31 at the Phoenix Apartments, located along the 1500 block of Northeast Eighth Street.

According to investigators, the girl was taking out the trash when she saw a man exposing himself as he exited his vehicle.

When the suspect attempted to grab the girl, detectives said, she quickly ran and hid in a nearby playground area.

Police spoke to neighbors who believed they know the man who allegedly committed the crime.

A sketch of the man was released Tuesday to the public and has led to a potential leads in his arrest, according to police.

If you have any information that can further help the ongoing investigation, call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.