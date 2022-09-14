HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided a new clue as they search for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left an elderly man dead in Homestead.

Homestead Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the SUV that, they said, was involved in Friday morning’s crash.

Investigators said the 80-year-old victim was crossing North Krome Avenue when he was struck by the SUV as the driver was traveling north near Southwest 320th Street.

Detectives said there were no witnesses, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

