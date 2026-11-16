HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old man.

Detectives said Guillermo Aguilar was last seen in the area of 248 Northwest Ninth Avenue on Monday morning.

Aguilar was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Aguilar or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

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