HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $2 million from a scratch-off game.

Kelvin Staggers, 58, of Homestead, claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s ULTIMATE VIP CA$HWORD Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Staggers chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,195,000.

Staggers purchased the winning ticket at Sunshine, located at 801 NE 43rd Avenue in Homestead. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky Scratch-Off ticket.

The ULTIMATE VIP CA$HWORD game, which costs $10 to play, offers over $185 million in cash prizes, including eight $2 million top prizes. The game boasts more than 7.3 million winning tickets, with overall odds of 1-in-3.37.

