HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested on Thursday after he admitted to killing his 7-month-old son in Homestead, police said.

Daniel Nasir Griffiths Sr., 23, was charged with second-degree murder.

During his court appearance on Friday, a judge denied Griffiths Sr.’s bond.

“There is probable cause for second-degree murder and he acknowledged this happened while in his care because second-degree murder is considered a dangerous crime, and I’m going to grant the state’s motion, hold you with no bond on this case,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to the arrest report, on Oct. 1, Homestead Police arrived at a hospital, where the child was admitted after he suffered multiple fractures and had a brain bleed. Officers then learned that the child was transported by the infant’s maternal grandmother from Griffiths Sr.’s home.

Three days later after being admitted, the infant, identified by family members as Daniel Nasir Griffiths Jr., died on Oct. 4.

An autopsy conducted on Oct. 7 revealed that the infant’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Throughout their investigation, officials said that Griffiths Sr. gave them conflicting stories of where he was when he was taking care of his son.

The arrest report states that on Thursday, Griffiths Sr. voluntarily arrived at the Miami-Dade Police Department and provided a statement, in which he admitted to causing the injuries that resulted in his son’s death.

Griffiths Sr. will appear in court again on Monday for a pre-trial detention hearing.

