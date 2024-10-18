HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested on Thursday after he admitted to beating his 7-month-old son to death in Homestead, police said.

Daniel Nasir Griffiths Sr. was charged with second-degree murder.

During his court appearance on Friday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer denied Griffiths’ bond.

“There is probable cause for second-degree murder, and he acknowledged this happened while in his care, because second-degree murder is considered a dangerous crime, and I’m going to grant the state’s motion, hold you with no bond on this case,” said Glazer.

According to the arrest report, on Oct. 1, Homestead Police arrived at a hospital, where the child was admitted after he suffered multiple fractures and a brain bleed. Officers then learned that the child was transported by the infant’s maternal grandmother from Griffiths’ home.

The infant, identified by family members as Daniel Nasir Griffiths Jr., died on Oct. 4, three days later after being admitted.

An autopsy conducted on Oct. 7 revealed that the infant’s “cause of death was blunt force injuries,” and the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Throughout their investigation, officials said that Griffiths gave them conflicting stories of where he was when he was taking care of his son and what had happened to the infant.

The arrest report states that on Thursday, Griffiths voluntarily arrived at the Miami-Dade Police Department and provided a statement in which he admitted to causing the injuries that resulted in his son’s death.

This isn’t the first time Griffiths has had an encounter with the law. He was currently out on probation for strong-arm robbery when, police said, he committed the crime of killing his own son.

Lorenzo Walker, the child’s grandfather, spoke with 7News on Friday.

“He confessed. He showed no remorse,” he said.

On Friday, the infant’s heartbroken family began gathering to say goodbye.

“Just a happy baby, all the way around, just a happy baby, always smiling,” said Yolanda Felton, the baby’s grandmother, as she held a framed picture of the child. “He’d just started trying to be a sitter, sitting up. Just a happy baby, just a happy baby.”

Griffiths is set to appear in court again on Monday for a pre-trial detention hearing. He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

