CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead man is facing felony charges after investigators say he attempted to run a cyclist off the road and then opened fire on him during a confrontation in Cutler Bay, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Raimero Rios, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday at SW 87th Avenue and SW 184th Street.

According to investigators, a group of cyclists was riding in the area when Rios, driving a black SUV, attempted to run one of them off the roadway. A verbal dispute followed, during which Rios produced a firearm and fired at the cyclist before fleeing the scene.

The cyclist was not struck, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives identified Rios through further investigation and placed him under arrest.

Rios faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

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