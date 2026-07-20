HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A first-grade teacher at a Homestead private school was arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said she scratched her partner, took his cellphone and then allegedly swiped a knife at him during a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest report, Ada Caballero, 44, and the victim had been in a relationship for about a year and lived together. The couple got into a verbal argument Saturday night at their home.

Investigators said the victim began recording the argument on his cellphone when Caballero allegedly grabbed him by the shirt and tried to take the phone.

During the struggle, deputies said she scratched the victim’s chest before forcibly taking the cellphone from his hand.

According to the report, the victim then bear-hugged Caballero in an attempt to stop her from continuing the attack.

Deputies said Caballero then pulled out a knife and swiped at the victim but missed. Fearing for his safety, the victim pushed her away, causing both the knife and the cellphone to fall to the ground.

After a brief struggle over the phone, the victim regained possession of it and called 911.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home, detained Caballero and conducted an investigation.

Caballero, who is listed on St. John’s Episcopal School’s website as a first-grade lead teacher, was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A judge found probable cause Monday and set her bond at $7,500.

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