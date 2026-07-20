HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A first-grade teacher at a Homestead private school was arrested after she scratched her boyfriend, took his cellphone and then swiped a knife at him during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Ada Caballero faces charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Investigators said the 44-year-old suspect and the victim, who were in a relationship for about a year and were living together, got into a verbal argument at their home, Saturday night.

MIami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said the victim began recording the argument on his cellphone when Caballero grabbed him by the shirt and tried to take the phone.

During the struggle, deputies said, the suspect scratched the victim’s chest before forcibly taking the cellphone from his hand.

According to the report, the victim then bear-hugged Caballero in an attempt to stop her from continuing the attack.

Deputies said Caballero then pulled out a knife and swiped at the victim but missed. Fearing for his safety, the victim pushed her away, causing both the knife and the cellphone to fall to the ground.

After a brief struggle over the phone, the victim regained possession of it and called 911.

MDSO deputies responded to the home, detained Caballero and conducted an investigation.

Caballero was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center i West Miami-Dade.

Monday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer found probable cause and set Caballero’s bond at $7,500.

Caballero was listed on St. John’s Episcopal School’s website as a first-grade lead teacher, but officials said she is no longer employed there.

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