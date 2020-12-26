Homestead family displaced after mobile home catches fire

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family was forced out of their mobile after a fire broke out inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight blaze near Northeast 22nd Street and 12th Avenue in Homestead, at around 1:45 a.m., Friday.

A neighbor said they saw smoke while taking out the trash and knocked on their door to get everyone out.

The home sustained extensive damage.

The American Red Cross is temporarily helping the family that was displaced.

