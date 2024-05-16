HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead couple has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following the death of their six-month-old infant, according to police.

Nathan Allen and Arnelle Floyd, both 24, were arrested on Wednesday after their baby was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital at 1:02 p.m. following reports of the deceased infant, who arrived in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m., the arrest report states.

According to the arrest report, medical staff reported the infant had several fractured ribs and multiple bruises consistent with child abuse.

Both parents allegedly claimed the child had been in good health and denied any history of falls or injuries.

However, a search of their residence revealed a disarrayed home with fist-sized holes in the walls and dents in the refrigerator, the report states.

Police said that an autopsy conducted revealed fresh contusions, internal bleeding, and blunt force injuries, leading to a classification of the death as a homicide.

Neighbors reportedly corroborated reports of domestic violence at the residence.

Allen and Floyd were read their Miranda rights and subsequently arrested.

They were charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for further processing.

