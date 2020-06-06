Homestead Bayfront Park unveils new lifeguard stand built by UM students

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A new lifeguard stand built by University of Miami students was unveiled in Homestead just in time for the summer months.

Cameras captured crews carrying the recently completed stand and placing it in its designated spot at Homestead Bayfront Park, Saturday.

The new addition, which is made up of sustainable materials, was built by students at the University of Miami’s School of Architecture as part of the school’s Design/Build studio program, where students contribute to the South Florida community.

