Homeowner targeted in NW Miami-Dade home invasion, shootout shares ordeal

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner is still reeling weeks after two armed men stormed inside her home, leading to a dramatic shootout.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments the exchange of gunfire went down inside her home, located along Northwest 86th Avenue, Oct. 4.

Monday night, the homeowner, 26-year-old Ansley Pacheco, showed 7News where the chaotic chain of events unfolded.

“Everybody got onto the ground. My son just stayed there on the couch,” she said, referring to her 7-year-old son. “I grabbed him, and I ran straight to the bathroom.”

The homeowner said one of the armed subjects discharged his firearm.

“He started shooting at me,” she said. “They shot at me about seven times, six, seven times.”

When asked whether she considers herself fortunate to be alive, Pacheco replied, “Yeah, I do.”

Exterior surveillance cameras showed a family guest’s Mercedes-Benz SUV pulling into the driveway. Seconds later, the perpetrators are seen rushing the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was forced inside by the robbers, as a group in the home watched the Miami Heat playing in the NBA Finals.

The armed subjects are seen ordering everyone to the ground.

Pacheco, who was in her bedroom at the time, said she grabbed her pistol.

“I said, ‘Don’t shoot! My son is in here!'” she said,

7News cameras captured parts of Pacheco’s home riddled with bullet holes, including a closet door, a bathroom door, a bed’s headboard and the TV. Shattered glass in her front door has since been replaced.

Surveillance video captured Pacheco’s husband, Daniel Pacheco, and another victim rushing in moments after the exchange of gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The robbers stole watches and jewels from the group, fired and ran. Daniel Pacheco shot at the invaders as they sped off in a getaway vehicle.

The surveillance footage captured the immediate aftermath, as victims were heard crying.

“My worry was my husband and my son. Honestly, I wasn’t scared, said Pacheco. “It was just, my reaction was to get the gun and defend. They could’ve killed me, and they could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care.”

The family said they have no idea who the robbers could be. They remain at large.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

