NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner turned the tables on a subject who was attempting to break into his home, shooting and sending the perpetrator to the hospital, police said.

The incident happened along the 18100 block of Northwest 91st Court, Sunday morning.

After witnessing the alleged attempted break-in, Miami-Dade Police said, the homeowner produced a firearm and shot the subject.

Officers took the subject to the hospital by officers in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

