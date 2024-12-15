NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was shot and sent to the hospital after a homeowner saw what they believed to be a suspicious person trying to break into their home.

It happened in the area of Northwest 91st Court in Northwest Miami-Dade.

After witnessing the alleged attempted break-in, the homeowner produced a firearm and shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital by police in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.