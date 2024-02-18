SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim turned the tables on a subject who, police said, tried to break into their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Southwest 83rd Court and 78th Street in the Glenvar Heights neighborhood, just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the crook attempted to burglarize the residence when the homeowner opened fire.

Detectives said the subject fled in an awaiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

