MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would took his American flag and he has a message for the thief.

Should he choose to return, It’s posted for everyone to see.

A new American flag is flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little Havana, after his last one was stolen in broad daylight.

Along with a message that he is watching and will not be allowing for this to happen again.

“I got out and I saw that my flag was missing. So I went back to my videos,” said Ducci.

Surveillance video shows that on Sunday afternoon a man dressed in camo walked up to his porch along SW 7th Ave. near 5th Street ripping the flag off the wall and then walked away.

Ducci said that even before the flag was taken, he had already planned to replace it with a better quality one he bought.

He said its really not about the value of what was stolen but rather the principle of what happened.

“Just a matter of we don’t want that to happen again,” said Ducci.

That’s why the new flag isn’t the only thing now outside of his front door.

“We’re gonna make him famous,” said Ducci.

Ducci posted large pictures of the culprit, hoping to let him know the neighborhood is watching and that this will deter him from doing something like this again.

“Maybe today it’s a flag, tomorrow its a dumpster bucket or whatever. We just want this guy to know that we are aware he is doing that,” said Ducci.

“God Bless america, God is good,” said Ducci.

He has filed a police report.

