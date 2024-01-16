BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner is picking up the pieces after a crash on her driveway left two dead and one critically injured.

Cell phone video shows the fiery aftermath of the fatal crash that occurred around 12:15 p.m.on Northwest 119th Street and Fifth Avenue. The impact resulted in a fire that consumed both the vehicle and the carport.

“The tree and the bushes are on fire now,” said someone on the video.

The wreckage was as horrific from above as it was from the ground. Despite the destruction, the occupants of the house remained unharmed. On Tuesday morning, the homeowner was seen cleaning up the mess.

Though her car became a total loss, her sorrow lies in the life lost in front of her home.

“I’m sure if the car wasn’t parked, it would’ve gone straight into er house,” said George Larrios, a neighbor in the area. “It’s still sad that these people died and now what we gotta do is just be there for our neighbor. It’s not easy looking outside and knowing someone died in your front lawn.”

Biscayne Park Police confirmed that two people were killed while another person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Upon arrival, they observed a vehicle on fire and an individual inside the vehicle. That individual is now deceased,” said Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera. “Then it spun into a house which, when it caught on fire, they had a carport and the carport also caught on fire.”

According to officials, two individuals survived the crash after they were ejected from the car. Those two were taken to the hospital but one would not make it.

A preliminary investigation indicated the electric car was likely speeding on 119th Street when it hit two trees.

Neighbors like Ingrid Garcia and Larrios heartbroken, but they told 7News that speeding has become a major problem in this area.

“And even though there are different signs, in the neighborhood asking people to slow down, they just don’t listen,” said Garcia.

“I think something that would really help here, and I think my neighbors would also agree, really big speed bumps,” said Larrios. “People don’t respect the stop sign, but I’m sure they’ll respect the speed bumps after their suspension goes off.”

The speed limit in the area is marked as 25 MPH, but it is unclear how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash. Officials have not released the identities of the victims of this incident.

