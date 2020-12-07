Homeless man reunited with missing dog following help from community

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeless man expressed his support to the community for their efforts in helping to find his pet Chihuahua mix, five days after the dog went missing.

7News cameras the heartwarming reunion, Sunday morning, as Pedro Carrion held Sky in his arms.

“When a parent loses a child, it feels amazing when they’re returned to them,” said Carrion through a translator. “There are no words to describe the feeling.”

The community spread the word to help Carrion find his dearest friend. He said the 5-year-old pooch is the only family he has.

Carrion has lived with Sky just off the Palmetto Expressway, along Northwest 67th Avenue, Northwest Miami-Dade, for some time.

Area residents said they know him well. Many stop by to drop off food and money.

“I usually see him every morning right here, sitting with the little dog,” said a woman.

On the morning of Dec. 1, Carrion left Sky for a couple of minutes. When he returned, the dog was gone.

Although Carrion is homeless, he said, he does everything he can to provide a safe place for Sky. He showed a 7News how he makes his bed, offered vet records and said the Chihuahua is microchipped.

Carrion said he doesn’t know if someone intended to steal his dog or if a good Samaritan just thought he was abandoned, but now the pair has been reunited after someone found the animal and dropped him off.

“I can’t stop crying, and it feels like it’s all a dream,” said Carrion.

Petland in Pembroke Pines has offered free food for life and medical services for Sky.

