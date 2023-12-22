CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday morning, authorities apprehended 35-year-old Randall Lautzenheiser, a homeless man, on charges of first-degree murder after firefighters who responded to a truck fire in Cutler Bay made a disturbing discovery.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a shopping center near Southwest 92nd Avenue and Old Cutler Road, at around 1:45 p.m., Thursday.

Witnesses captured the aftermath on their cellphones and shared what they saw.

“I saw that the guy inside was burnt,” said one man. “Right away when everybody started seeing it, they started covering him up.”

When crews put out the flames, police said, firefighters found a man’s body in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck.

Officers shut down a wide swath of the parking lot where the burning vehicle was located.

7News cameras captured a second scene near a Bank of America branch. Crime scene investigators were seen standing over something hidden from view, as they took pictures and collected evidence. At one point, they were seen going through a backpack.

“It’s crazy,” said the same man. “It’s a sight to see in Cutler Bay. Normally it’s peaceful, relaxing, family-friendly, children go around. This is something so crazy to see out of nowhere happening in Cutler Bay.”

Current situation in Cutler Bay, after a body was found burned in this pickup truck. @MiamiDadePD say they’ve got a man in custody being interviewed now by homicide detectives. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/qgZQVvO3M7 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 22, 2023

Detectives initially said they were treating this as a death investigation, but MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed on Thursday night that Lautzenheiser was detained and questioned by homicide detectives. Police said he was seen nearby shirtless and with burn marks on his arms. The police investigation lasted more than eight hours.

According to a police report, the homeless man and the victim were seen together during the day in the vehicle. Witnesses said they had several altercations before Lautzenheiser set the victim’s car on fire.

Lautzenheiser reportedly told investigators that before the car caught on fire, he went inside of a gas station to purchase a can of beer and gas. He explained to officers that when he was “smoking a cigarette and that somehow the can with gas ignited.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating this incident.

