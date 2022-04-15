MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a homeless man after, they said, he vandalized the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, 44-year-old Christopher Green smeared his blood across the Holocaust Memorial Wall in Miami Beach, Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, Green was seen using his blood to write letters on the memorial.

He faces one charge of criminal mischief on a place of worship.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.