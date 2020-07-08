Homeless man accused of throwing rock at 2 women in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a homeless man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against two women.

The incident occurred in the area of 41st Street and Sheridan Avenue, shortly before 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, 51-year-old Roberto Zavala allegedly threw a large rock at two women as they walked along the sidewalk.

According to the arrest report, Latoya Hardnett, one of the victims, said that Zavala approached her and shouted racial slurs at her.

Hardnett, who was familiar with the suspect because police Baker Acted him several times for his violent behavior, tried to defend herself by telling him to stay back.

Then Zavala picked up a large rock from the street and struck Hardnett in the head and hit the second victim on her upper left arm.

He fled eastbound on 41st Street while a witness followed him until police arrested him on Collins Avenue.

Zavala was granted a $30,000 bond and an order to stay away from the victims.

