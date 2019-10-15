Homeless man accused of hate crime outside Sunny Isles Beach synagogue

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly committing a hate crime in Sunny Isles Beach.

The incident occurred outside the Beit Rambam Synagogue along Collins Avenue Monday.

Larry Frankie Greene targeted two men as they were leaving from the synagogue at the end of holiday prayer services.

Greene, 66, allegedly approached them and shouted at them, telling them to go back to Israel.

According to the arrest report, “Green then became aggressive and vocal towards the victims, threatening to kill them while pulling out a knife.”

Once he was in custody, officers said, according to the arrest report, “Greene identified himself as a black Israelite and real Jew, not like these fake Jews, referring to the victims.”

Greene added that he was “the real son of God and those guys are here stealing money from us.”

This is not the first time Greene got into trouble with the law. He was accused of committing a similar crime in 2016.

Greene appeared in court Tuesday, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prejudice.

The judge deemed Greene a danger to the Jewish community and ordered he be held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.