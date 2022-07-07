MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger got a ticket straight to jail after he allegedly committed some high crimes on board an international flight that landed in South Florida.

The American Airlines passenger is now in federal custody after Homeland Security agents said he committed a crime on an international flight.

Diego Sebastian Radio has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from other passengers during a trip from Argentina to Miami.

Travelers at MIA reacted to the news of Radio’s arrest.

“That guy is a jerk,” said Sojourn Wallace.

“I mean, how desperate do you have to be?” said another traveler.

According to the criminal report, flight attendants noticed Radio acting suspicious. They said he “repeatedly walked up and down the airplane aisle and had been seated for a period of time in a seat that was not assigned do him.”

One crew member then said she “observed Radio with what appeared to be a female wallet,” according to the report, which led them to warn passengers to make sure they weren’t missing any belongings, and that’s when they realized there was at least two victims.

“We don’t give enough credit to the crew,” said Jessica Perez Maqueda, “and they do an amazing job, you know, with any assistance we may need, and I’m glad they were vigilant and noticed that something was odd.”

By the time the flight landed Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers were waiting at the gate to speak with the suspect.

7News was told, after searching his backpack, they found about $10,700 in cash that had been stolen from two passengers. They also said they found two credit cards that belonged to one of the two victims in his jacket pocket.

On top of that, they found another 14,000 Argentine pesos, which equals about $115.

“When somebody is traveling with $10,000 cash, like you mentioned, that money must be for something important,” said Maqueda. “People don’t walk around, travel with $10,000.”

Agents said “Radio admitted that he had stolen currency from the personal belongings of the victims.”

Travelers 7News spoke with said they will now be keeping a closer eye on their bags during flights.

“It does make me feel like I need to be a little bit more aware of where my belongings are,” said Wallace.

Radio faces theft charges.

