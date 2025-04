MIAMI (WSVN) - Agents with the Department of Homeland Security stopped a yacht involved in a smuggling operation over the weekend.

Authorities seized the 52-foot boat, as well as 107 kilos of cocaine that was onboard.

Officials said the vessel arrived to Miami from Colombia.

