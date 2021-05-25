Homeland Security Secretary meets with Haitian leaders in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Secretary of Homeland Security made a stop in South Florida to meet with Haitian leaders to discuss temporary protected status for eligible Haitians.

Alejandro Mayorkas met with leaders of the Haitian community for a private, closed-door meeting at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Biden administration’s move to grant temporary protected status for Haitian nationals in the U.S.

“Our president, President Biden, made a commitment to grant temporary protected status during the campaign, and he has realized how that commitment will benefit so many,” Mayorkas said.

That TPS designation is for 18 months.

Some are pleased with the announcement.

“There has been a lot of advocacy on behalf of this community for the TPS designation to be revised, and I think that they were listening,” said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Others wonder what happens after that, saying while it’s a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.

“The fight isn’t over. No, this is just the beginning,” said community activist Ketley Joachim. “I mean, we can’t just stay silent and be complacent thinking, ‘Oh, we’re so happy we got TPS!’ No, no, no, no. TPS is just a Band-Aid on the situation.”

“We are hopeful Congress will pass much-needed immigration reform that will, in fact, provide a more lasting, enduring solution,” Mayorkas said.

The temporary protected status could help more than 100,000 Haitians stay in the U.S. in what Mayorkas calls “a lawful presence.”

