CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Coral Gables went up in flames.

The massive blaze ripped through the house that was under construction along the 5500 block of Maggiore Street, at around 11 a.m., Friday.

Fire officials said the place was empty at the time. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the structure is significant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

