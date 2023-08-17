NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Home security video captured the moments when a suspect dressed as a fake Amazon worker and stole packages. The fake worker wore a vest that looked official and even dropped off boxes.

The porch pirate was on the move in Northwest Miami-Dade as she hit homes wearing the fake disguise, which included a wig.

“You can tell by the way she was walking that she didn’t care,” said a victim. “She was on a mission to steal. “Just walked in like nothing.”

A victim spoke to 7News on Thursday a day after her package was swiped from her front door.

“She should be ashamed, and, you know, this is not ethical or proper behavior,” the victim said.

The theft would be a first for this mom who has been living at her Palm Spring North neighborhood.

“You feel violated,” she said. “How can someone feel that it’s OK to come into someone’s private property and steal a package that doesn’t belong to them?”

She isn’t the only victim.

The phony amazon delivery person hit at least three other homes and likely stole from even more homes in Miami Lakes and Lakes on the Green.

Now, neighbors are hoping this story gets her caught.

“I’m hoping that if anyone knows who this person is they can report it to the police,” the victim said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.