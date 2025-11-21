NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The CEO of a real estate company was the victim of an overnight home invasion in Northwest Miami-Dade.

SelltoBobby.com CEO and founder Bobby Suarez says burglars broke into his home located near Northwest 78th Avenue and Northwest 181st Street, while he and his family were sleeping.

“We feel violated,” said Suarez.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the two subjects jumped the fence and forced their way into the home.

Surveillance video outside the home captured a hooded subject rifling through Suarez’s luxury SUV around 3 a.m., Friday.

A short time later, two individuals wearing black hoodies are seen just outside the door of the home. Moments later, it’s opened and one of the subjects is seen crawling into the home.

After going inside, cameras in the living room show the pair looking around the home and taking what appears to be two bags that were sitting on nearby chairs then walk out.

Suarez says the two subjects also stole his Porsche along with the keys to another one of his family’s vehicles among other items.

He says he was most frightened to learn the burglars searched his children’s room, looking for anything valuable to take.

“They were snooping around like they were the owners of the house, without a worry in the world. Thank God that my kids, daughters, didn’t wake up, or me and my wife, because it could have ended a lot worse,” he said.

Authorities say the burglars took off inside the stolen vehicle in an unknown direction.

Suarez said he will be installing more safety features and hopes sharing the surveillance footage will help the public identify the two subjects for police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

