NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get flames under control that erupted at a home in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the home located near 191st Street and Northeast Miami Court.

7News cameras captured smoke and flames pouring out of the house.

Fire crews also checked out the homeowner outside.

It is unclear if anyone suffered any injuries.

