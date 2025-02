NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was damaged after erupting in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the flames billowing from inside the home in Northeast Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

7Skyforce captured several holes in the roof of the home in the aftermath of the flames.

Officials said no one was injured.

