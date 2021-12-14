WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major retail giant is getting into the spirit of the season with a soldier surprise.

The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with the nonprofit Volunteers of America to give back to those who’ve served.

Team Depot arrived with gifts on Tuesday in West Miami-Dade to distribute to the children of military families.

A Home Depot store’s general manager, Anthony Villanueva, said thats not all.

“Today we have Christmas gifts for all the boys and girls here, and we’re setting up trees, little decorations, and we’re going to bring some holiday cheer today at 2 p.m. to our veterans’ children,” he said. “Well, at the Home Depot, living our values is important to us, and one of our values is giving back, and this is the way that we give back to our community consistently.”

Home Depot also donated a $3,000 check to the organization.

