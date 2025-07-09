MIAMI (WSVN) - A beloved hospital dog got a big celebration for their third birthday.

Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami threw a party for their pediatric facility dog Mahi Mahi on Wednesday afternoon.

Patients and staff enjoyed moments with their Golden Retriever-Lab mix during the Chick-Fil-A-themed celebration with treats, photo opportunities and furry feelings.

“I think we’re all just very excited to celebrate her and all she’s done for everyone here at the hospital. She has been such an asset to our team, to our hospital to the kids, and its really rewarding to see the difference that she’s made,” said Certified Childlife Specialist Talia Mor.

The celebration didn’t stop with Mahi Mahi. Hospital staff also brought a special guest: Jackson North Medical Center’s facility dog Harmony to join the party.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.