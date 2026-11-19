MIAMI (WSVN) - With one week left before Thanksgiving, pediatric patients at a South Florida hospital got to celebrate early with a special parade.

Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted its second annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday.

Inspired by New York’s famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hospital staff got to show off their own decorated floats, celebrating and giving thanks to those they’re helping recover.

“Thanksgiving Day parades are such a huge part of so many people’s Thanksgiving and holiday traditions and so many of our kids miss out on that, so we wanted to bring the joy, bring that in here for them,” said Stephanie Epstein, a music therapist at the hospital.

Santa Claus also cleared his schedule for the day to make a special visit with patients.

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