MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted its ninth annual in-hospital “Snowpile” on the morning of Christmas Eve, allowing the parents and caregivers of patients to pick out something special for the holiday season.

During the event, the parents and caregivers of Holtz Children’s Hospital patients got to choose a toy for their children free of charge.

“Seeing stuff like this, like the hospital giving back to us, it feels nice; it feels comforting,” said Engels Silfa, a parent. “Events like this help, especially at times like this. It’s Christmas Eve, and you’re in the hospital, and then things like this are kind of what helps better everything, better us, better the hospital; it changes the atmosphere.”

Miami Fire Rescue and local volunteers wrapped the gifts to have them ready for Christmas Day.

“When the kids get to unwrap all of their presents Christmas morning, they get to have a regular Christmas morning even though they might be here at the hospital,” said Stephanie Epstein, a music therapist at Holtz Children’s Hospital. “To be able to take that burden off of them where they can just come, and shop on their own, and pick out all of the wonderful things they would love to get their children. Without having to worry about paying for them or going out to find them. Just to be able to see them come in, relax, and experience the holiday magic that we can try to provide for these families is just really beautiful.”

After picking the gifts, families could relax with hot chocolate, coffee, holiday music and seasonal snacks.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.