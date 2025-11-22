MIAMI (WSVN) - A parade of thanks is bringing holiday cheer to some of South Florida’s smallest patients.

Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted its first Thanksgiving parade, inspired by the iconic Macy’s event.

A parade of characters made their way through the halls, including Santa’s sleigh led by a “reindeer.”

One mother says it’s a moment she and her daughter will forever cherish.

“Just because of her experience of being in the [Neonatal intensive care unit] for like six months, so when she sees the doctors or the nurses, she gets scared, she gets defensive but to see this, it gives them like a warm feeling [and] happiness,” said Mautrice.

Families smiled and waved as they enjoyed the fun. Colorful balloons and props also passed by the hall it brought a big dose of joy and holiday spirit to children fighting their toughest battles.

