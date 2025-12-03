MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital kicked off the holiday season with a parade for its young patients.

Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted a parade filled with some much needed Christmas cheer.

The patients got the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who also used a ladder on a fire truck to wave at children inside the hospital.

It’s a tradition that originated 50 years ago at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“For children who spend most of the holiday season in the hospital, moments like this are what makes the difference of their holiday memories forever and think about how that goes into their adulthood with them,” said JMH CEO Joanne Ruggiero.

The marching band from Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School kicked off the parade with a spirited performance for all to enjoy.

