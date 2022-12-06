MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted its annual holiday kick-off on Tuesday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to distribute gifts to the hospital’s young patients.

The event is an opportunity to give children staying at the hospital some much-needed Christmas cheer.

“It’s really hard to be in the hospital this time of year,” said Joanne Ruggiero, Ceo and Senior VP of Holtz Children’s Hospital, “and for many of our patients, they can’t leave. They have to stay with us, so us being able to bring in this joy into the hospital just changes the faces of our patients. If you could do a before and after, you see their smiles just really turn around, and it brightens their day.”

Patients were also able to take photos with Santa and meet the firefighters helping out at the event.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.