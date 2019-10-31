Holtz Children’s Hospital hosts annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Parade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital held its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Parade.

The kids got the chance to dress up and trick-or-treat through the halls of the hospital, Thursday.

“It’s great to see them out of their room and having fun and normalizing this experience that isn’t so normal,” said Heather Mahony, Child Life Specialist, “and it’s great for them to be in a costume and kinda just get to be a kid again for a day.”

Even hospital staff got into the spirit. They dressed up and passed out candy.

The parade led up to a party for the kids, with arts and crafts and a surprise character show.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.