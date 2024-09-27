MIAMI (WSVN) - Holtz Children’s Hospital in downtown Miami hosted a special celebration for kids who may need it most.

The first annual Parade of Heroes took place at the hospital, beginning at noon on Friday.

The event celebrated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a parade of vehicles from City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Police and more.

Officials like Miami Fire Rescue Chief Robert Hevia showed their support for these special children.

“Celebrate, really, the biggest heroes, the most courageous, the children who are battling illnesses,” said Hevia. “We honor them, we celebrate them, and we stand beside them.”

Several of the young participants got to sit inside a fire truck, inspiring them as they continue on their road to recovery.

