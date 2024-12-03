MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital spread holiday cheer for their young patients in an annual celebration.

Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami held its 49th annual holiday kick-off celebration, Tuesday afternoon.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance on the pavilion to greet patients.

The Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School marching band paraded around the Jackson Memorial Hospital Campus sharing musical entertainment.

“It’s absolutely huge. The type of patients we take care of, transplant unit, they’re here for months at a time, and to have the Christmas spirit brought to them, it’s worth all the money in the world,” said Hamilton Clark, CEO of Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also took a tour on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ladder truck toward the hospital’s windows. They waved and interacted with patients who could not leave their rooms.

