MIAMI (WSVN) - A local children’s hospital is spreading holiday cheer with presents for their young patients.

Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami created a pop-up toy store on Friday. Parents and guardians were able to pick out some free gifts for their children who are forced to spend the holiday season receiving critical care at the hospital.

“We do so many events around the holidays, so they don’t feel like they’re missing out on all of the Santa Claus visits and the elves and the parties,” said Stephanie Epstein, a music therapist at Holtz Children’s Hospital. “It allows us to connect with our patients and families in a very different way, but a very significant way.”

The hospital teamed up with members of City of Miami Fire Rescue. Firefighters wrapped the gifts while parents enjoyed hot chocolate, holiday music and Christmas snacks.

