Holocaust survivor’s car marked with swastikas; auto center tagged with anti-Semitic message

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals marked a car that belongs to a Holocaust survivor in Hallandale Beach with two swastikas and spray-painted an anti-Semitic message on the wall of an auto center in Miami, just before the start of Passover.

According to the website StopAntiSemitism.org, the disturbing discovery in Hallandale Beach was made Friday.

Evan Nierman, a member of the Jewish community and the CEO of the South Florida public relations firm Red Banyan, addressed the vandalism.

“It’s a terrible occurrence anytime, but that’s especially so on the eve of a Jewish holiday,” he said. “It’s just really sad that, in this day and age, Jewish people are still finding themselves under assault and under attack.”

Horrific- on the eve of Shabbat and Passover, a Holocaust survivor’s car is vandalized with swastikas. 📍Hallandale Beach, FL Building security is going through footage and @HallandaleBchPD will be subsequently contacted. pic.twitter.com/7QAYjZydm4 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) March 26, 2021

StopAntiSemitism.org, part of a nonprofit foundation, shared a picture of the marked vehicle on Twitter. The symbols appeared to have been traced by hand on the car owner’s fogged up rear windshield.

“It’s particularly sad that this happened to someone who endured the ultimate anti-Semitic act, which was the Holocaust,” said Nierman.

7News rewached out to some members of the Jewish community in South Florida who said this act is “sickening.” In observance of the Sabbath, they declined to go on camera.

Nierman said Red Banyan represents many Jewish clients.

“Unfortunately, what we saw in South Florida over the last day or two has been a continuation of something that Jewish people have had to endure for literally thousands of years,” he said.

The incident in Hallandale Beach was not isolated.

The phrase “Communism is Judaism” was spray-painted on the wall of an auto center in Miami. By Saturday morning, it had been painted over.

“The person who did this, they seem to be conflating Judaism with communism, but in truth, they seem to know the most about vandalism,” said Nierman.

Passers-by in Northeast Miami-Dade were disheartened by both acts of vandalism.

“It’s very disappointing that, in this day and age, you still have that much hatred and people putting these things up. It’s disgusting,” said Vin Gandhi, who is visiting from New York.

“It would be nice to think that after this year, there would be a better place in this world, but there are still, unfortunately, a lot of people showing their true colors,” said Jen Gandhi.

Building security is reviewing surveillance footage of the incident in Hallandale Beach.

The graffiti in Miami has been reported to police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.