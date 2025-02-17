PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 102-year-old man who endured the unthinkable shared his survivor’s story in Palmetto Bay.

Joseph Alexander was imprisoned at Auschwitz and 11 other Nazi concentration camps during World War II. His entire immediate family was murdered, but he survived.

Sunday evening, he shared his story at an event hosted by the Chabad of Palmetto Bay & Deering Bay. Even at 102, Alexander said he wants to ensure the atrocities of the Holocaust are known, and make sure hate has no home.

“Today, we’re just a few survivors left, and so, we have to talk to as many people as we can get,” he said. “I travel all over globally, actually, to let the people know so that they don’t forget, so the Holocaust is not forgotten.”

