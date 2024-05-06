MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Jewish community came together this weekend to remember the Holocaust.

Dozens of people gathered at the Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation in Miami Beach on Sunday in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah.

The event commemorated the six million Jewish men, women and children who were killed at the hands of the Nazis.

“This year, of course, it takes on an added and even more disturbing meaning as we confront antisemitism, the war in Israel and just enormous concern that the Jewish community is experiencing these days,” said Jacob Solomon, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

The event also featured and honored local Holocaust survivors.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.