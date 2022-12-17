MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was toy time across South Florida on the weekend before Christmas as members of the community members reflected the spirit of the holidays to brighten the season for many deserving boys and girls.

Several organizations hosted toy giveaways, parades and food distributions in parts of Miami-Dade County for children in need, Saturday.

7News cameras captured thousands of toys stacked and packed at the North Shore Park & Youth Center.

“I’m so excited that it’s Christmas,” said a boy.

About 3,000 children were able to pick three toys that ranged from board games to action figures, dolls and more.

Volunteers with the Little Lighthouse Foundation said the goal for the event is for the underserved children to experience what they called a holiday miracle, especially since they’re also receiving a box full of food for their families.

“They’re just having the time of their lives. They get to leave with a GEM, Global Empowerment Mission family necessity kit, which will last them for two to three weeks for a family of five,” said volunteer Jonathan Babicka.

It was a festive scene in Miami, where The Ark of the City Inc. got residents in the Christmas spirit.

Members of the Miami Central Senior High School band marched through the streets, from Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street to Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street.

Along with the music, organizers also hosted their own toy and food distribution.

Also in Miami, longshore union members served the community at The Urban in Overtown.

“God is so good to us, and we are trying to help everybody in Overtown,” said volunteer Lovette McHill.

Hundreds of less fortunate children received electronics and gift cards, things they hope will put a smile on the children’s faces.

“We have treats for them, we have gifts for them — electronics, gift cards for the older kids — and it’s been such a joy to see these young people and children come out and pick what they want from the group of gifts that we have,” said McHill.

Organizers for some of these events said there’s a strong possibility they may be more giveaways to come.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.