MDPD: No coronavirus case at Kendall Regional Medical Center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed a police report circulating the internet about a positive coronavirus case at a Miami-Dade hospital is not true.

The report, which Miami-Dade Police described as a draft, states a 21-year-old man died this week from COVID-19.

While MDPD did confirm a man died at the facility, they emphasized the person did not have the virus.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, the department confirmed the information in the report was false.

….We can confirm that the information contained in the draft version of the report regarding test results for COVID-19 is inaccurate. The draft version of the report was written by the initial responding officer, based on information received at the medical center…. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2020

“This information was later determined to be inaccurate by Homicide detectives, possibly due to a miscommunication,” the post read.

MDPD urged the public to refrain from sharing draft copies of police reports as they have not been finalized and approved for release.

There are currently no positive coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.