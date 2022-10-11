(WSVN) - Classes were cut short for schools across South Florida after police received swatting calls about active shooters at these schools.

Several parents were left rattled after having to pick up their kids at Miami Central High after the district said they received fake calls of a shooting.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School at 1781 NW 95th St., Tuesday.

“My child called me talking about code red, 911,” said Shayna Anderson, a parent.

“My son’s right in the classroom right there,” said Eric Cummings, a parent.

“I was scared for my life, so I had to come pick my child up,” Anderson said.

“We were in class learning, and that’s when they came on the announcement and said it was a code red, not a drill,” said Talia Landingham, a student.

Parents lined up outside Miami Central High to pick up their kids.

Miami-Dade Schools confirmed with 7News that there was no active shooter and that it was a hoax that was called in at several schools.

A similar call was also made to Ronald Reagan Senior High School in Doral, and the school was placed on a code red lockdown as police investigated the false claims.

Pembroke Pines Police were also seen outside of West Broward High School at 500 NW 209th Ave. after another swatting call was made there.

After a search of the school, police found no threat and the lockdown was lifted.

Other schools that reported swatting incidents included Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, as well as Boca Raton, Dillard and Pompano Beach high schools.

A similar incident happened at Hollywood’s McArthur High School in September, where police said there was also a swatting.

“That’s not something you do at a school,” Cummings said.

Both Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward schools told 7News that the all clear has been given at all of their schools and the lockdowns are lifted.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the call seemed to have come from out of town.

The FBI released a statement on the swatting incidents: “The FBI is aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

